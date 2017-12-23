New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Coriander and jeera prices rose by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today largely on the back of pick-up in demand from stockists and overseas enquiries amid restricted arrivals from growing regions.

Coriander prices rose by Rs 100 to settle at Rs 6,200- 13,200 per quintal.

Jeera common and jeera best quality also increased by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 21,200-21,300 and Rs 23,600-24,100 per quintal.

Traders said apart from buying support from retailers and stockists, rising export demand, mainly pushed up coriander and jeera prices.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 120-170, black pepper (per kg) 500-630, betel-nut (kg) 260-300, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 550-570 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 630-930, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 950-1,050, cardamom (colour robin) 890-900, cardamom bold 910-930, cardamom extra (bold) 1,000-1,020, cloves 525-620, chirounji (kg) Rs 740-850, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-165, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,200-13,200, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,500-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 12,200-17,200, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 10,500-10,800, mace-Red (kg) Rs 800-1,070, mace- Yellow (kg) Rs 900-950, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 640-770, nutmeg (kg) Rs 450-470, poppy seed (China) Rs 560-590 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 550-570 kg, poppy seed (MP- RAJ) Rs 560-570 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,500-14,000, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, turmeric (qntl) Rs 9,000-12,200, tamarind (qntl) Rs 7,000-9,000, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 14,000-16,500, tea (kg) Rs 100-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 150-155, jeera common (qntl) Rs 21,200-21,300 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 23,600-24,100. PTI DP DPL SBT .

