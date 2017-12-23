Kochi, Dec 23 (PTI) Police today began crackdown on illegal money lending racket in middle Kerala districts coming under the jurisdiction of Ernakulam Range Inspector General of Police.

Several persons have been taken into custody during the raids codenamed "Operation Blade" launched in the middle Kerala.

In Ernakulam Rural district alone, 58 raids were carried out as part of the operation. Information about raids from other middle Kerala districts were being collected, police said.

Four persons have been taken into custody in Ernakulam Rural district alone in this connection.

They will be charged under various sections of the Kerala Money-Lenders Act, police said.

Police said they will continue the crackdown on the unlicensed moneylenders known as "blades" to put an end to the menace. PTI TGB RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.