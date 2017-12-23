Customs official goes missing
By PTI | Published: 23rd December 2017 09:06 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd December 2017 09:15 PM | A+A A- |
Greater Noida, Dec 23 (PTI) A customs official has gone missing under mysterious circumstances here, police said today.
The man's brother, Nitin, lodged a missing person's report today at the Dadri police station, they said.
His brother said that the official, a resident of Luharli village, had gone to office at Noida Phase 2 on December 20, the police said.
The official's brother said that he came in the evening at 6 pm and changed clothes and then went out. Since then he has not returned home, they said. PTI CORR KJ .
