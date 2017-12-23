Greater Noida, Dec 23 (PTI) A customs official has gone missing under mysterious circumstances here, police said today.

The man's brother, Nitin, lodged a missing person's report today at the Dadri police station, they said.

His brother said that the official, a resident of Luharli village, had gone to office at Noida Phase 2 on December 20, the police said.

The official's brother said that he came in the evening at 6 pm and changed clothes and then went out. Since then he has not returned home, they said. PTI CORR KJ .

