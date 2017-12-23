New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Indian Science Congress Association (ICSA) will take a call on December 27 on the 105th edition of its annual science carnival which has been postponed, its general president Achyuta Samanta has said.

The 105th Indian Science Congress (ISC) was to be held on the campus of Osmania University from January 3-7, and was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the varsity later conveyed its inability to host the ISC due to tensions on the campus.

This is, perhaps, for the first time that the ISC has been postponed.

"The 105th annual session of the Indian Science Congress is being postponed due to this development and the executive committee of ISCA will be meeting on December 27 to decide on the future course of action," Samanta said in a statement.

Samanta also said that the postponement of the ISC has nothing to do with the prime minister's visit.

A 20-year-old student had allegedly committed suicide on December 3 on the campus. The body of the first-year student of MSc Physics at the university was found hanging in the washroom of one of the hostels on the campus.

Protests were held on the campus after the incident.

The Indian Science Congress is an annual event usually held in the first week of January.

The last science congress was held in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in January this year. PTI PR VIT SMN .

