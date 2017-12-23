(Eds: Repeating after corrections throughout, changing slug) Noida, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defied the 'Noida jinx' as he landed here this evening to check arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 25.

There is a superstition that any chief minister visiting Noida does not return to power.

Though Noida or Gautam Budh Nagar district was developed from a cluster of small villages into a prime economic zone of the state, it has been avoided by several past chief ministers.

The superstition began with then chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh, who was asked to step down in June 1988 by the central leadership. Interestingly, he had just returned from Noida, when he was asked to relinquish office.

Adityanath, who flew to Noida by a helicopter, landed at a helipad at the Botanical Garden area and went to the Botanical Garden Metro station where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Magenta line of the Delhi Metro on Monday.

After inspecting the Metro station, Modi would address a public meeting at a private university in Sector 125.

Besides Union minister Mahesh Sharma, Adityanath will also be present during Modi's Noida visit. PTI CORR IJT KJ SC KJ .

