New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be a part of the inauguration of a section of Delhi Metro's newly-built Magenta Line to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, a government official said.

The official said that the Delhi government does not have any official intimation for the programme to be held in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), however, said it has not sent out invites since the Uttar Pradesh government was organising the event.

"The DMRC is not inviting anyone. We haven't sent out invites since the UP government is organising the event. So we do not have any say on the list of invitees," a metro official said on condition of anonymity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event.

In 2015, when the prime minister had flagged off the Faridabad corridor, the metro had sent out media invites in coordination with the Haryana government.

The metro official said that this time no such invite has come.

The new Magenta Line, 12.64-km section, part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor, has nine stations and is set to be inaugurated by Modi.

After the new section of the Delhi Metro is opened, commuters will be able to travel directly to the Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station from Botanical Garden in 19 minutes.

The travel time Blue and Violet lines of the metro takes 52 minutes with interchange point at the Mandi House station.

Metro's new generation trains, which can run without drivers, will run on this section aided by the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology. PTI BUN SBR SLB KJ .

