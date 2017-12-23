national New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today asked the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue medical visa to a Pakistani national suffering from cancer.

The patient, Maqbool Ahmad Qureshi, is suffering from fourth stage cancer and an appeal was made to Swaraj through Twitter.

"I have asked the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue medical visa to Maqbool Ahmad Qureshi -- a Pakistani national for his treatment in India. @IndiainPakistan," Swaraj tweeted.

In a separate tweet, a woman appealed to the External Affairs Minister to issue visa to her husband who is in Islamabad.

"I have told the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue Visa to the groom, his brothers/sisters and the parents (sic)," Swaraj tweeted. PTI PR KJ .

