Kochi, Dec 23 (PTI) A reporter and cameraman of a Malayalam TV channel were allegedly threatened and forced to delete visuals they had shot by a film actor and crew members at a nearby shooting location, police said.

Reporter M S Lishoy and cameraman Nikhil Joseph of Mathrubhumi news channel were yesterday threatened and forced to delete visuals at the shooting location near Thoppumpady.

The TV crew alleged that actor Unni Mukundan got agitated when a question was asked about a complaint filed against him by a woman in a police station.

The mediapersons had reached the shooting location on an invitation.

A case has been filed against the actor and others based on the complaint by the mediapersons, police said.

The Ernakulam District committee of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the incident and urged the Kochi City police commission to take action against the actor and others who allegedly harassed the mediapersons. PTI TGB APR ROH DIP .

