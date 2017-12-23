New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal today inspected the site of the ambitious Rani Jhansi Grid Separator project in north Delhi and asked all stakeholders to coordinate better so that it can be completed at the earliest, officials said.

The 1.6-km-long flyover from near the St Stephen's Hospital to Filmistaan Cinema, was originally scheduled to be completed by 2010, but has missed several deadlines.

The Lt Governor asked all the agencies involved to put their resources together with "better coordination and management" so that commuters and citizens of the city can avail the services of this long-awaited project at the earliest, the NDMC said.

On September North 9, then North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Commissioner P K Gupta had said the project would be completed by November 30.

Baijal inspected the progress of the project, starting from the St Stephen's Hospital side. He walked through the stretch up to the portion of the grade separator being developed by the railways, the civic body said.

Municipal Commissioner Madhup Vyas briefed Baijal about the progress made so far and work lying in the pipeline.

He directed the Chief Engineer of the Railways to expedite the development of the portion with them by putting all the resources so that commuters on the route can get relief by availing services at the earliest.

"He also directed the PWD and Traffic Police to study traffic pressure for its smooth flow at the entry and exit points of the grade separator from both sides so that it may not become bottlenecks," the NDMC said in a statement.

Traffic arrangements and flow should be smooth throughout from the ISBT to Rani Jhansi Road, Baijal said.

The Lt Governor also directed the NDMC officials to put up a weekly report on hurdles faced, if any, at any point of the election of the project.

He also directed the Tata Power official to shift the transformer immediately from the East Park Road to the new site to clear the proposed right of way, the NDMC said. PTI KND SLB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.