New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Freight rates for the nine-tonne payload section for select destinations went down by Rs 1,000 at the local trucks transport market in the national capital today following huge availability of trucks as compared to cargo movements.

Transporters said large position of trucks against restricted cargo movements caused the downfall in freight rates of some centres.

Delhi to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Baroda and Surat freight rates dropped by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 19,000, Rs 17,000, Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Rates to Pune, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad and Bengaluru also moved down by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 29,000, Rs 60,000, Rs 13,000,Rs 56,000 and Rs 62,000, respectively.

Following are today's freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 19,000 Vijayawada 59,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 62,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 65,000 Indore 21,000 Mysore 66,000 Ahmedabad 22,000 Puducherry 67,000 Baroda 23,000 Coimbatore 70,000 Patna 25,000 Kochi 72,000 Surat 25,000 Thiruvananthapuram 83,000 Mumbai 27,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 29,000 Gwalior 13,000 Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati 60,000 PTI SDG KPS SBT .

