Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) A meadow in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has been named after veteran comedian and actor Robin Williams.

The name of Golden Gate Park's Sharon Meadow was officially changed to Robin Williams Meadow by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Commission.

The announcement was made by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Commission on their official website.

"After Robin Williams death, the Department was approached by Debbi Durst and Maggie Lynch, who represent a range community members, elected officials and people working in comedy, to name the area known as Sharon Meadow in Golden Gate Park in honour of Robin Williams," the release said.

The grassy stretch in Golden Gate Park was the site of an annual Comedy Day that counted Williams among its regular supporters.

Williams was found dead at his California home in 2014.

