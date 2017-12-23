New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The wholesale gur (jaggery) market ended quiet in the national capital today on small buying support amid comfortable position of stocks.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also settled without any changed at yesterday's levels on little doing.

Marketmen said ample ready stocks and scattered buying kept the gur prices unmoved.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,900-3,000, pedi Rs 3,000-3,100, dhayya Rs 3,200-3,300 and shakkar Rs 3,300-3,400.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,400-2,450, chakku Rs 2,600- 2,850, khurpa Rs 2,650-2,700 and Ladoo Rs 2,900-2,950.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,700-2800 and dhayya Rs 2,800-2,850.

