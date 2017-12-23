Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said the state government has decided to develop "Guru Circuit" connecting important religious destinations of Sikhs in the state.

Kumar said this during the inaugural function of three-day "Shukrana Samaroh" (thanksgiving) of 350th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru here at a darbar hall of Tent city. Shukrana samaroh will conclude on December 25.

"We will connect all important places relating to Guru Gobind Singh jee Maharaj and other religious places to form a Guru circuit," Kumar said.

Takht Harmandir Saheb of Patna Sahib, Guru ka Bagh and Bal Leela Saheb, all in old Patna, Handi Saheb of Danapur, Guru Teg Bahadur gurudwara in Gaighat, Guru Nank Kund in Rajgir, Guru Pachees Sangat in Munger and gurudwaras in Ara, Katihar, Nawada, Gaya, Sasaram and Bhagalpur would be connected to form Guru circuit, the CM said according to an official release.

Kumar said that development of Guru circuit will improve connectivity and other tourist facilities and opportunities which will help in attracting tourists.

Creation of Guru circuit is aimed at tapping the tourism potential of Sikh devotees from across the world to the state.

Kumar had announced the creation of "Guru Circuit" during the concluding function of 350th Prakash Parva of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhi Maidan on January 5 this year.

Kumar also laid the foundation stones through remote control for development of a multipurpose centre and garden near Guru Ka Bagh in old Patna to keep a memory of the 350th Prakash Parva of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh jee Maharaj.

"The design for the multi-purpose centre has been approved. The Central government is also giving its support to the centre... The centre would enrich the new generations about the life of Guru Gobind Singh jee Maharaj, his teachings, works and sacrifices he made for the humanity," Kumar said.

The Bihar government had organised inaugural programme of the Prakash Parv on a grand scale in January to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru, who was born in Patna.

Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, is considered one of the holiest places by Sikhs around the world, besides being a major tourism attraction for people from all communities.

The CM also released the Hindi version of coffee table book based on Guru Circuit and life sketch of Guru Gobind Singh, the release said.

Kumar said that the arrangement of inaugural function of 350th Prakash Parv in January last helped build Bihar's image both within and outside the country.

CM also honoured various state government officials for making grand arrangements of "Shukrana Samaroh".

