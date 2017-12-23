Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Zac Efron has said that actor Hugh Jackman was very difficult to calm down on the sets of "The Greatest Showman".

Efron stars alongside Jackman in the Michael Gracey- directed musical film and feels the "Logan" actor is "as perfect as it gets".

"When he sings, if he wants to hold a note, if it's like 'Today...' he'll naturally sing, 'Todaaaaaaaaaaay'.

"He has this natural vibrato that's very hard to calm down. He admits it's hard to calm down from years of being on Broadway. Other than that, he's as perfect as it gets," said Efron, according to Femalefirst.

"The Greatest Showman" also stars Michelle Williams and Zendaya, and follows the true story of P T Barnum, an American showman, remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes and for founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus. PTI RB RB .

