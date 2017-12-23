Ranchi/Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) The Rs 950 crore fodder scam Ranchi/Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) The Rs 950 crore fodder scam was unearthed in the undivided Bihar regime in 1996.

After Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, 39 of the 61 cases were transferred to the new state.

There were 20 truck loads of documents in the case, in which a special CBI court today convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad.

Following is the timeline of events: *Jan 1996: The fodder scam is unearthed after Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa, Amit Khare, raids the Animal Husbandry Department.

*March 1996: Patna High Court asks CBI to investigate the fodder scam. CBI registers FIR in the Chaibasa (in undivided Bihar) Treasury case.

*June 1997: CBI files chargesheet, names Lalu Prasad as one of the accused.

*July 1997: Lalu quits as chief minister, annoints Rabri as CM. Surrenders before CBI court. Sent to judicial custody.

*April 2000: Rabri too named as accused in the case but is granted bail.

*October 2001: Supreme Court transfers case to Jharkhand HC, after Bihar's bifurcation.

*Februrary 2002: Trial begins in Special CBI court in Jharkhand.

*December 2006: A Patna lower court acquits Lalu and Rabri in Disproportionate Assets case.

*March 2012: Charges framed against Lalu and Jagannath Mishra.

*September 2013: Lalu, Mishra and 45 others convicted in another fodder scam case. Lalu sent to Ranchi jail and disqualified as Lok Sabha member; debarred from contesting elections.

*December 2013: Supreme Court grants bail to Lalu.

*May 2017: Trial revives after SC order on May 8. Apex court asks lower court to separately try them in Deoghar treasury case.

*December 23, 2017: CBI special court finds Lalu and 17 others guilty. Lalu now stands convicted in 2 out of 6 cases.

