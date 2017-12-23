Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Jimmy Kimmel has released the first promo for the upcoming Oscar ceremony and the TV host has asked for good ratings and a "jetpack" from the fans.

This will be the second time Kimmel will be hosting the Hollywood's biggest night after the last year's best picture goof up.

Veteran actor Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had incorrectly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner for 2016 when it was actually "Moonlight".

"All I want for Christmas is for you to watch me host the 90th Oscars on March 4 on ABC," Kimmel said in the promo, adding: "And a jetpack!" Show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will also return for the ceremony.

The 90th Academy Awards will air on March 4. PTI RB SHD .

