Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today paid rich tributes to four Army personnel, including a Major, killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The Pakistani troops had targeted an Army patrol at Brat Galla in the Keri sector around 1215 hours today, in which the four Army personnel were killed, a defence spokesperson said.

"Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti paid rich tributes to the Army Major and three jawans who were killed in an incident of cross-border shelling at Keri sector in Rajouri district," an official spokesperson said.

He said the chief minister had conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the slain soldiers.

The latest violation of ceasefire took place at a time when the chief minister was at the Rajouri district headquarters. PTI TAS KJ .

