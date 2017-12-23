(Eds: Repeating after making correction in para) Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav and speedster Shardul Thakur made a comeback into the 17- member Indian ODI squad for the six-match series in South Africa in February.

The two seasoned spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, were once again ignored as the selectors decided to persist with the young wrist-spinning duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal along with left-arm orthodox Axar Patel.

While Virat Kohli comes back as the captain, paceman Mohammed Shami also figured in the ODI squad, in which most of the current limited overs regulars were automatic picks.

Shreyas Iyer has been rewarded for his good show against Sri Lanka in the ODIs, with his maiden overseas tour with the senior team.

Maharashtra batsman Jadhav, who is also a handy off- spinner is back after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Mumbai speedster Shardul has replaced Siddharth Kaul, who did not get to play a match during the Sri Lanka series.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. PTI NRB KHS AH AH .

