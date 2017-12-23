Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) A pall of gloom descended at Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) state headquarters here as the news poured in that party supremo Lalu Prasad has been convicted in a fodder scam case by a CBI court in Ranchi.

The party office at Beer Chand Patel Path wore almost a deserted look as there were handful of workers with no prominent leaders except senior party leader Jagdanand Singh who was there to address mediapersons to put party's side on the judgement.

The scene at Rabri Devi's house was no different as barely 30-40 youths from Chhatra RJD were there outside her 10 Circular road residence apart from media persons. No one was allowed to enter the residence.

All these youths were holding Lalu Prasad's picture.

Sanjay Kumar Sahni, one of the member of Chhatra RJD, said that "We are here to show our solidarity with Lalu Prasad with a message that everyone is Lalu Prasad." PTI AR RG .

