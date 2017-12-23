Nashik, Dec 23 (PTI) Forest department officials and local police today rescued a female leopard that had fallen into a well here.

The rescue operation was successfully carried out between 11:30pm yesterday and 2:30am today in the Palse-Shivar area, said officials.

They said that people in the area were alerted to the leopardess' plight after hearing the wails of another male leopard, both of whom were moving about in a pair.

Residents alerted Nashik Road police who brought along a team of forest officials to the spot.

Officials said that a ladder and rope was lowered into the well to allow the leopardess to climb out. However, the officials added, they had to face problems with the male leopard who was behaving aggressively possibly out of anxiety.

The siren and lights of the police and forest department vehicles had to be turned on to curb the leopard's aggressive behaviour, officials said.

After the leopardess climbed out, the pair ran into the nearby fields and escaped, said officials. PTI HVJ BNM .

