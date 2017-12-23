Vadodara, Dec 23 (PTI) A leopard was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle late Thursday night.

The incident happened on the highway passing by Govali village at Jhagadiya, about 90 kilometres away from Vadodara, forest officials said.

The mangled carcass was found in a field by residents Rajendrasinh Anopsinh and Dolat Sinh who alerted the forest department, officials said.

Forest official VJ Tadvi said that the animal died of injuries to the skull, neck, jaw as well as internal organs.

He added that the leopard was around three years old and may have ventured out for food.

Such nocturnal movement of leopards across the highway is regularly noticed in Jhagadiya, Netrang and Dediapada tehsils, officials added.

However, this is the first reported leopard death in an accident here in recent years, officials said.

Newly-elected MLA from Jhagadiya, Chhotubhai Vasava, following the incident, has demanded the placing of signboards along the highway to alert motorists to slow down their vehicles on the route.

"Vehicles along the highway, especially during the night, need to be careful and check their speed to ensure animals don't get run over," he told PTI today.

Forest department officials said an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident has begun. PTI CORR BNM .

