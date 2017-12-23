Noida, Dec 23 (PTI) A man was arrested and 22 cartons of illicit liquor was seized from his possession, the police said today.

The man, identified as Naresh Pal, was arrested by sub inspector Ajit Singh, they said.

The man has been booked under the Excise Act and sent to jail, the police said. PTI CORR KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.