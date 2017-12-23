New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A 43-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the sixth floor of the Sankhyiki Bhawan in Shahdara area, police said today.

The victim, Rajeev Mehra, who was working as an upper division clerk, went to the sixth floor of the building on Wednesday and jumped off, they added.

Initially, the police had registered a murder case since some cut marks were found on his neck and it was suspected that he was pushed, the police said.

Later, a paper-cutter was recovered from the spot and a suicide note was also found, they said.

In the note, he said that he was under financial stress and was not able to repay a loan of Rs 15 lakh, the police said.

He had allegedly tried to slit his neck using a paper- cutter but could not do so, they said. PTI SLB KJ .

