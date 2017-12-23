Munger, Dec 23 (PTI) Maoists today torched the two tractors which were illegally carrying boulders from jungles in Bihar's Munger district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said the incident occurred at Paisra village under Dharhara police station of the district this morning.

The two tractors belonged to Sanjay Rai and Sikandar Rai, both residents of Ghatwari village of Dharhara police station of the district, he said.

The local criminals in collusion with Maoists were stealing boulders from jungles, SP said adding that Maoists torched tractors after they had quarrel with the criminals, the illegal stone miners, over the payment of levy to them (Maoists).

Police are conducting combing operations to nab the Maoists, he added. PTI CORR AR RG .

