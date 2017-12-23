Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Singer Meghan Trainor has got engaged to her boyfriend Daryl Sabara.

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker and the former "Spy Kids" star announced the news of their engagement on Instagram while sharing a video of Sabara proposing Trainor.

"I said yes! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life Daryl Sabara made all of my dreams come true.

"He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. IÂ’m still in shock. I've never been this happy!" wrote Trainor.

The couple started dating in July last year and made their relationship public in October. They met through their mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz. PTI RB RB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.