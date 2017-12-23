Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today reached Rajouri district as part of her public outreach programme and met delegates who highlighted various demands, including a rehabilitation package for border migrants, an official spokesperson said.

Mehbooba listened to the demands of the deputations throughout the day and gave directions for the redressal of the grievances, he added.

Mehbooba had already conducted such programmes at 13 districts -- Pulwama, Anantnag, Kuglam, Kupwara, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal in Kashmir and Ramban, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar and Doda in Jammu province -- during which hundreds of delegations apprised her about their problems and difficulties, the official said.

Various deputations from Nowshehra, one of the worst hit in the frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year, demanded compensation packages, he said.

The chief minister said Rs 50 lakh would be released for construction of a warehouse, Rs 40 lakh for upgradation and improvement of the Dongi-Gallian road and said 10 transformers would be set up in the area, the official said.

Mufti said Rs 50 lakh would be given for the construction of a bypass in Nowshehra town and Rs 10 lakh each for completion of water supply schemes at Draj and Chawa village, he added.

She also announced the release of Rs 20 lakh each for a road project and a water supply scheme in Kote Dhara, the spokesman said. PTI TAS IJT .

