New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and technology sectors with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

"Had a productive meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin. This year saw increased high-level exchanges between India and Russia, which benefit our nations," Modi tweeted.

He said they discussed cooperation in key areas including energy and technology. PTI NAB SMN .

