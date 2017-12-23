Modi, Dmitry Rogozin discuss bilateral ties
Published: 23rd December 2017
Last Updated: 23rd December 2017 10:00 PM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and technology sectors with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.
"Had a productive meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin. This year saw increased high-level exchanges between India and Russia, which benefit our nations," Modi tweeted.
He said they discussed cooperation in key areas including energy and technology. PTI NAB SMN .
