Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) A high-level business delegation from Morocco, headed by a minister, visited Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) to explore opportunities in the eastern part of the country.

Moroccan minister of Equipment, Logistics, Transport and Water, Abdelkader Amara, and Ambassador of Morocco to India, Mohamed Maliki, along with other senior officials visited Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of Kolkata Port Trust yesterday.

The delegation held discussions with KoPT deputy chairman G Senthilvel, and other senior officers of Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) on issues of common interest relating to trade and commerce, KoPT officials said.

HDC is having plans to expand its capacity by at least 10 million tonnes in the coming years and letter of Intent has been issued for development of Outer Terminal-II and construction of a liquid cargo jetty at Shalukhali which will increase the capacity by 4.5 million tonnes, officials said.

The Outer Terminal-I to cater to dry bulk cargo is at the proposal stage and will increase the capacity by another five million tonnes.

Morocco is a major exporter of fertilisers to India.

The North African country is scouting for opportunities in several areas during the visit. PTI BSM JM .

