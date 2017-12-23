generations:Raj Guv Udaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) There is a need for universities to consider compulsory additional subject to develop confidence and polite speech skills in the future generations, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh said today.

Addressing a gathering on the 25th convocation ceremony at the Mohanlal Sukhadia University here, Singh said that language and speech from politics to general behaviour was a "matter of concern".

He said that there was a need for universities to consider compulsory additional subject to develop confidence, clean, restrained and polite speech skills in the future generations.

"Humble speech was equally important in the field of employment as it is for social harmony," the governor said.

Singh called upon the university to play a role model to develop communication skills in candidates appearing for interviews for government and private sector.

He said that there was a great need for skill development along with education in the changing times.

In such a scenario, universities must be developed as centers of skill development while maintaining the sanctity of the center of knowledge, Singh added. PTI CORR AG KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.