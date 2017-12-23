London, Dec 23 (PTI) Singer-actor Nick Jonas has said that he wants to win an Oscar someday but is currently only working on projects he is "passionate" about.

The 25-year-old star, who will next be seen in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", said he is focused on improving his acting currently but still has ambitions to take the golden lady home.

"Winning an Oscar? Nah. I have no interest. I'm kidding.

Yeah, I mean that'd be amazing. I think right now, for me, it's about finding projects that I'm passionate about," Jonas said, according to Contactmusic.

"Things that help me grow and working with great creative teams. Those awards season movies are hard to come by. I think it's just about staying prudent, finding great stuff and trying to grow," he added. PTI RB RB .

