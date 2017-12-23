Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey has asked her fans to be wary of an online scam that uses her name and photo.

In a video posted on her social media accounts -- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram --, Winfrey said imposters are asking for money for signing up for an OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) account on Instagram.

"It's a fraud, it's a fraud, it's a fraud," the star sang in the video.

"Don't believe it, don't give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anyone posing as me, or anyone else for that matter," Winfrey added.

Winfrey's OWN also issued a statement via its official Facebook page and Twitter handle warning of an impostor.

"Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey's name are false," the statement reads.

"We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts," it added.

