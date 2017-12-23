New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was injured after his car rammed into a bus in Delhi University's south campus area, police said today.

Rao Mohammad Anwar, 45, was in the vehicle when it collided with the Haryana Roadways bus yesterday, they added.

Anwar was being treated at a hospital.

The matter was being probed by the police. PTI SLB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.