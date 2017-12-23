(Eds: Recasting overnight story) New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A Pakistan High Commission staffer was injured after his car rammed into a bus in Delhi University's south campus area, police said today.

Rao Mohammad Anwar, 45, was in the vehicle when it collided with the Haryana Roadways bus yesterday, they added.

Anwar was being treated at a hospital.

Police are investigating the matter. PTI SLB ABH DIP .

