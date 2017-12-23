New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Parliamentarians today paid floral tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

Those who offered floral tributes to Singh's portrait at the Central Hall of Parliament House included Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Ethics Committee (Lok Sabha) L K Advani.

Others who paid floral tributes included Union Minister for Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics and Programme Implementation Vijay Goel.

A booklet containing Singh's profile, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was presented to the dignitaries who attended the function.

The late prime minister's portrait was unveiled by the then President of India, Shanker Dayal Sharma, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on December 23, 1993. PTI SLB KJ .

