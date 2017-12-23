New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Italian tyre maker Pirelli today opened its second branded retail store in Gurugram as part of efforts to strengthen its presence in India.

"India has huge growth potential for premium tyres and is an important market for Pirelli, therefore we are strengthening our presence by launching these branded retail stores in India," Sanjay Mathur, General Manager for Pirelli Tyres in India, said in a statement.

According to the statement, Pirelli India has aggressive plans to increase its presence in India with new and high tech service centres across major commercial hubs as well as the hinterlands of the country.

Pirelli Tyres currently has three showrooms in Delhi, one each Gurgaon, Mysore and Mangalore. PTI RSN MKJ .

