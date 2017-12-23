New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) It was a pleasant morning in the national capital today as the minimum temperature settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Humidity oscillated between 85 and 32 per cent.

A Meteorological Department official said that the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The official has forecast moderate fog tomorrow morning and for the next day. The skies would be clear the rest of the week.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees. PTI SLB KJ .

