Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The Mumbai police today said they were looking into a complaint, seeking the filing of an offence against actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly using a casteist term on a television show.

The complaint was filed at the Andheri police station yesterday by Navin Ramchandra Lade, the general secretary of the Rojgar Aghadi Republican Party of India, seeking that a case be lodged against Khan and Shetty for allegedly using the casteist term, the police said.

The term was allegedly used by Khan during a television show, Lade said in his complaint, adding that Shetty also used it in an interview, hurting the sentiments of a community.

The complainant also submitted recordings of the remarks made by the actors to the police, who said they had received the complaint, but no case was registered as yet.

"No case has been registered until now. We are verifying the jurisdiction and other aspects of the complaint. Action will be taken, based on our probe," senior inspector of the Andheri police station Pandit Thorat said. PTI AVI BNM VT RC .

