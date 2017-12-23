Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Following are the closing Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Following are the closing prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3800,Castor (per 25 kg) 4250, Sunflower (per quintal) 3600, Cotton (per quintal) 2100, Soyabean (per quintal) 3075.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1700,Castor (per 70 kg) 780,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1850, Soyabean (per quintal) 2470.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 870,Castor 920 Sunflower 680, Cotton 673,Soyabean 650,R B 4/7 580,C P Domestic 610.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg) Groundnut 890,Castor 950, Sunflower 750, Cotton (Yellow) 695,Cotton (White) 705, Soyabean (White) 685,(Yellow) 675, Palm Oil 640, R B 4/7 675, Vanaspati 1010-1110.PTI CVP CVP BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.