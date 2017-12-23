Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Odisha Governor and Chancellor S C Jamir today appointed Prof Ishan Kumar Patro as the new Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The Chancellor appointed Prof Patro as Vice-Chancellor for a period of three years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier, an official statement said.

Patro is presently serving as Professor of Zoology in Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He did his PhD from Kurukshetra University. He has a long teaching experience of 29 years. PTI AAM RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.