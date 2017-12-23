Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and thanked him for the "grand arrangements" for Shukrana Samaroh of the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

Puri, who met Kumar at his official residence, was here to take part in the "Shukrana" (thanksgiving) function of 350th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs thanked Kumar for the "grand arrangements" for Shukrana Samaroh (thanksgiving), an official release said.

Kumar welcomed Puri with a bouquet and presented him with a memento and "Angvastra", it added. PTI AR RG .

