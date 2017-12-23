NEW DELHI: The BJP today accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of indulging in cheap barbs and lowering political discourse in his bid to gain power.

The attack from party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao came after Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the saffron party, saying if the BJP had a film franchise it would be called "Lie Hard".

"Rahul Gandhi, is this the low level of political discourse that you are capable of? To gain power by all means, would you indulge in such cheap barbs?" Rao asked in a tweet.

He claimed that whatever Gandhi might say, his party would not return to power as people know its "corrupt face".