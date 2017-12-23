New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today expressed grief over the death of 33 people in a bus accident in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, and appealed to the state government to provide relief to the affected families.

He also urged Congress workers in Rajasthan to help in relief operations and come to the aid of the affected families.

"I appeal to the state government to provide relief to the injured. I also urge the Rajasthan Congress party to provide help in relief work," he tweeted.

At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured when a bus plunged into the Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge.

The incident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus carrying about 45 passengers was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur. PTI SKC TDS SMN .

