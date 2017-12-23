Coimbatore, Dec 23 (PTI) United Nations Environment Programme, the leading environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda, has discussed the Rally for Rivers, initiated by Isha Foundation here.

The UNEP Executive Director Erik Solheim discussed the matter with the Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru and lauded its success, a foundation release said today.

Solheim welcomed him by saying, "an Indian leader is here today who has inspired any number of Indians to take care of the great rivers of India." "Fascinating conversation with Sadhguru on 'planting trees in people's minds'," Solheim said at Global Landscapes Forum, one of the foremost international ecological forums, at Bonn last week.

"Increasing green cover, tree-based agriculture and private investment in irrigation are critical to saving our rivers," Solheim said.

"The most important aspect of starting a positive movement is moving away from abstract ideas and towards real issues that concern people," Sadhguru said.

"If you make it about the people, they will naturally take up to it. The immense support Rally for Rivers has received is deeply rooted in peopleÂ’s trust. To become that voice which is trusted and is not a vested interest has been the hallmark of the campaign," the release said, quoting Sadhguru.

The member nations of the forum lauded the Rally for Rivers initiative which received support from 160 million people, making it one of the worldÂ’s biggest and most successful ecological campaigns, the release said today.

The Forum is led by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), United Nations Environment, the World Bank and the Government of Germany.PTI NVM BN .

