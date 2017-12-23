big guns in Himachal Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and eight- time MLA Kaul Singh today held rebels responsible for the defeat of some of the stalwarts in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state.

Speaking with mediapersons here, Singh, who was defeated in the contest for the seat of Drang in Mandi district, said that even the former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and the state BJP chief suffered defeats and added that most of the BJP candidates with non-RSS backgrounds lost.

"Had I won the elections, it would have been my last elections but under the changed circumstances, my political future will be decided by the party and the people of Drang constituency," Singh said.

He said there were several reasons for the defeat of the big guns but rebels fielded in constituencies of some senior leaders and shortage of funds were the main ones.

On the contrary, the BJP had no dearth of money and other resources, he added. PTI PCL IJT .

