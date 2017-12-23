New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) There was no change in the pattern of trading at the wholesale sugar market in the national capital today as prices continued to be asked on previous closing levels for the second straight day for want of necessary support.

Marketmen said small buying support amid adequate stocks positions managed to hold sweetener's prices at overnight levels.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal) Sugar retail markets - Rs 36.00-39.00 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,500-3,670, S-30 Rs 3,490-3,660.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,270-3,445, S-30 Rs 3,260-3,435.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,335, Kinnoni Rs 3,445, Asmoli Rs 3,430, Dorala Rs 3,345, Budhana Rs 3,340, Thanabhavan Rs 3,335, Dhanora Rs 3,425, Simbholi Rs 3,430, Khatuli Rs 3,435, Dhampur Rs 3,310, Ramala Rs 3,270, Anupshaher Rs 3,270, Baghpat Rs 3,290, Morna Rs 3,285, Sakoti Rs 3,315, Chandpur Rs 3,300, Nazibabad Rs 3,270, Modinagar 3,335, Shamli 3,335, and Nanota 3,270. PTI SDG KPS SBT .

