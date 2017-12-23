Raipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Police in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh have arrested three alleged Naxals.

One of them was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, police said.

Nanda Sori (30) and Raju Madkam (22) were arrested from an area under the limits of Kuakonda police station, district police told Bhasha/PTI over phone.

Dhaniram Kashyap (40), chief of Adiwasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan of the Indravati Area Committee of the Naxals was arrested under the limits of Barsur police station limits in the district, officials said.

Kashyap was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, police said.

Sori and Madkam are accused of helping the Naxals and involvement in beating up villagers, killing a local man and destruction of roads.

Kashyap is accused of providing food to the Naxals as well as propagating the Naxal ideology. PTI SNG KRK .

