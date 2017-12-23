Nagpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Three naxals, including a woman, each carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, have surrendered, Gadchiroli police said today.

The three had been involved in serious offences like murder, ecnounters and ambush attacks, police said.

Police identified the woman naxal as Pakli alias Pagni Poyami of the Sandra dalam and the two others as Satish alias Hilma Kosa Holi of Bhamragad dalam and Manoj alias Dasrath Sakharam Gawde of KKD dalam.

Police said that so far in 2017, a total of 22 naxals have laid down arms under the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the government. PTI CLS BNM .

