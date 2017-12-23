Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Leaders from Telangana today paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 13th death anniversary.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker S Madhusudanachary among others visited 'P V Gyan Bhoomi', the samadhi of the departed leader at Hussain Sagar lake here, and paid floral tributes.

The Telangana government organised an event on the occasion at the samadhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dattatreya recalled the economic reforms initiated by Rao while Madhusudanachary called Rao a statesman the country should be proud of.

Rao, who was Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, passed away on December 23, 2004. PTI SJR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.