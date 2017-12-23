Coimbatore, Dec 23 (PTI) Two women were feared buried alive when soil near the sidewall of a well suddenly caved in, near Mettupalayam in the district, police said today.

According to police, the women were washing clothes at the well in Bujanganoor, some 40 km from here.

Suddenly the soil they were standing on caved in and both fell into the 75-foot deep well along with large mounds of earth, police said.

Search is on to trace them in the slush as there is water in the well to a height of 15 feet, they said. PTI NVM BN .

