Two women students killed in accident
By PTI | Published: 23rd December 2017 05:51 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd December 2017 05:45 PM | A+A A- |
Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Two women students were killed as the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by another vehicle, believed to be a truck, in Shameerpet area here, police said today.
The accident took place in Aliabad locality late last night.
Indira Veena and Pallavi Gupta, both 22 years old and students of a technical college, died on the spot, police said.
The unidentified vehicle also hit another bike-rider.
He sustained only minor injuries.
Police were examining CCTV footage of the incident and trying to trace the vehicle which hit the two motorbikes, said an official. PTI SJR KRK .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.