Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Two women students were killed as the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by another vehicle, believed to be a truck, in Shameerpet area here, police said today.

The accident took place in Aliabad locality late last night.

Indira Veena and Pallavi Gupta, both 22 years old and students of a technical college, died on the spot, police said.

The unidentified vehicle also hit another bike-rider.

He sustained only minor injuries.

Police were examining CCTV footage of the incident and trying to trace the vehicle which hit the two motorbikes, said an official. PTI SJR KRK .

